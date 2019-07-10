Advisors Asset Management Cut Its Position in Best Buy (BBY) as Stock Value Rose; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Market Valuation Rose While Federated Investors Has Lifted Position by $23.94 Million

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 42,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 3.23M shares traded or 16.29% up from the average. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Keeps Store Shelves, Distribution Centers Stocked; 14/05/2018 – NUHEARA LTD NUH.AX – BEST BUY SELECTED IQBUDS BOOST TO BE STOCKED IN THEIR SENIOR TECHNOLOGY / ASSURED LIVING CATEGORY; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Delivers Solid Start Though Some Headwinds Seen Ahead; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Best Buy sales surge but outlook a concern; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Kaspersky suits to overturn government ban

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 1386.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 157,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,841 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.71M, up from 11,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $143.36. About 1.31M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO DOVE SEES RISING CHINA DEMAND FOR U.S. OIL; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO – FIRE RESULTED IN EXTENSIVE DAMAGE TO WEST PANHANDLE FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS SEEING SOME PERMIAN OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Pioneer CEO Sees Crude Production Outgrowing Past Cycles (Video)

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.38 million for 18.15 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,236 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,646 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd has 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 6,525 shares. Westpac Corporation accumulated 46,611 shares. Toth Financial Advisory owns 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 731,378 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 5,367 shares. Nomura Holding reported 3,479 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life invested in 26,740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Allstate Corp reported 5,299 shares. Nordea Management Ab holds 0.01% or 35,245 shares. Legacy Private has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Plante Moran Finance Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 31,388 shares.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,769 shares to 72,437 shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A by 5,511 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 61,996 shares to 715,733 shares, valued at $11.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 51,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,743 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

