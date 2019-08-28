Advisors Asset Management Cut Holding in Williams (WSM) as Valuation Rose; As Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Stock Rose, Ironwood Investment Management Trimmed by $306,204 Its Position

Ironwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Management Llc sold 51,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.43% . The institutional investor held 180,647 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, down from 231,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $525.23M market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 69,544 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 19,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 27,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 47,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.79. About 420,585 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN

More notable recent Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Stock Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aurinia Issues Letter to Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurinia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Operational Highlights – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “POTTERY BARN PARTNERS WITH WARNER BROS. CONSUMER PRODUCTS TO DEBUT FRIENDS-INSPIRED HOME DÃ‰COR COLLECTION IN CELEBRATION OF SHOW’S 25TH ANNIVERSARY – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “POTTERY BARN INTRODUCES MIX-AND-MATCH TEXTILES COLLECTION WITH FASHION DESIGNERS EMILY CURRENT AND MERITT ELLIOTT – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

