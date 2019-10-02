Advisors Asset Management Boosted Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake by $300,150 as Shares Declined; Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Its Parsley Energy (PE) Holding

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 39,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The hedge fund held 94,536 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, up from 54,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $16.18. About 4.65M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 22/03/2018 – Parsley Energy at Group Meeting Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 20/04/2018 – DJ Parsley Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PE); 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 29/03/2018 – Revisiting Parsley Energy’s Takeover Odds in Permian ‘Dogfight’; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY SEEING SOME COST INFLATION DUE TO LABOR TIGHTNESS: CFO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39

Advisors Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc bought 2,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 52,663 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, up from 50,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 1.07 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Itw’s A2 Senior Unsecured And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 24/05/2018 – SCHNEIDER CEO JEAN-PASCAL TRICOIRE COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV ITW; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 04/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Declares Dividend of 78c; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.70 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Illinois Tool Works’ Margins Seem To Be Holding Up Well As Growth Slows – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Illinois Tool Works Is A Top Flight Industrial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50 billion and $5.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 71,698 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $11.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (NYSE:FFA) by 26,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,461 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Ser has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Dupont Mngmt owns 4,892 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Liability owns 4,561 shares. Private Trust Na owns 6,614 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Company stated it has 0.03% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 382,242 were reported by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Crawford Invest Counsel stated it has 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Moreover, Loomis Sayles And LP has 0.01% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Parsons Mgmt Ri holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 6,830 shares. Opus Grp Lc holds 3,605 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 144,309 shares. Farmers Savings Bank holds 0.07% or 850 shares. Tradewinds Capital invested in 717 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,189 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $34,738 activity.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Falcon Minerals Corp by 615,142 shares to 5.93M shares, valued at $49.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 42,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,683 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (JNK).