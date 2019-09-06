Advisor Partners Trimmed Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) as Shares Rose; Manchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Share Value Declined

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 98,807 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 103,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BCB SIGNALING PAUSE IN JUNE WOULD BE PRUDENT: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – LONZA GROUP AG LONN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 295 FROM SFR 285; 21/03/2018 – RWE AG RWEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21 EUROS FROM 18.5 EUROS; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA-JPMorgan’s Daniel Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equity markets – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Windstream Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY REPORTED REVENUE OF $27.9 BILLION; MANAGED REVENUE OF $28.5 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP SBLK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 811 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 5,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.73M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS BOEING & BOEING CAPITAL AT ‘A’/’F1’; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 04/05/2018 – CEO of British Airways-owner IAG declines comment on Norwegian; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 08/03/2018 – flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 15/03/2018 – Boeing’s an Early Casualty as Investors Dig in for Trade War; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “General Electric CEO Buys $3M In Stock – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing (BA), China Airlines Finalize Order for Six 777 Freighters – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Manchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.59B and $783.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,703 shares to 19,921 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 128,769 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,003 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt Com. Blue Edge Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,506 shares. Polaris Greystone Fin stated it has 9,630 shares. Money Management Lc holds 0.12% or 571 shares. Moreover, Birmingham Capital Management Company Al has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boys Arnold And Company stated it has 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 22,904 shares. Cambridge Grp Inc reported 17,084 shares. Lederer And Assoc Investment Counsel Ca has 652 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Limited Company has 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 3,095 shares. Marco Limited Liability reported 2,566 shares. Harbour Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 2,010 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corporation La invested 2.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Paloma Partners has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan to add Chinese government debt to indexes – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Beaten-Down Bank Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57 billion for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.