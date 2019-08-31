Advisor Partners Trimmed Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $302,788 as Stock Value Declined; As A T & T (T) Valuation Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Boosted by $728.94 Million Its Stake

Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management bought 23,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 234,964 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37 billion, up from 211,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 26/03/2018 – DISH executive testifies against planned AT&T merger with Time Warner; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 121,073 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16M, down from 126,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.22 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 21,349 shares. Ser holds 0.47% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 68,986 shares. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amica Retiree Med stated it has 40,712 shares. First Foundation reported 53,862 shares stake. Hills Bancshares reported 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Monetta Financial Ser Incorporated owns 20,000 shares. Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,839 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability reported 8,373 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 0.84% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 187,054 shares. Perkins Mgmt has 1.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Old Comml Bank In invested in 0.19% or 114,730 shares. Longer Invests invested in 62,955 shares. Richard C Young And owns 326,930 shares. Commerce Natl Bank accumulated 1.95 million shares.

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 200 shares to 1,950 shares, valued at $169.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,667 shares to 23,277 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).