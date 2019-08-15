Advisor Partners Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $1.02 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Advisors Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 7,896 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 112,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 11.32M shares traded or 6.27% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Renews Longstanding Commitment to Women’s Economic Empowerment; 12/03/2018 – BHP WAIVES PRE-EMPTION RIGHT, PROVIDES CONSENT TO SALE BY EXXON; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 EARNINGS FROM CHEMICAL BUSINESS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript)

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 19,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,464 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.84. About 9.84 million shares traded or 15.53% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 26/04/2018 – CVS Health Underscores Commitment to Safe Medication Disposal Ahead of National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on April 28; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s Reaches Definitive Agreement to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 17/04/2018 – CVS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 34,659 shares to 9,841 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 60,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,513 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,208 were reported by M Securities Incorporated. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 83,319 shares. Moreover, Jp Marvel Lc has 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 9,333 were reported by Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corporation New York. Bluefin Trading Lc, New York-based fund reported 2,867 shares. Independent holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 72,259 shares. Alphamark Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 2,688 shares in its portfolio. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 6,431 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 172,858 shares. Ledyard State Bank holds 1.43% or 133,754 shares in its portfolio. Montgomery Inv owns 22,532 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Penobscot Com reported 87,318 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Rmb Management stated it has 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Btr Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.86% or 55,325 shares in its portfolio.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1,829 shares to 11,913 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 6,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

