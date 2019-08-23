Advisor Partners Stake in 3M Company (MMM) Lifted by $345,069; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Upped Position

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 968.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 88,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 97,350 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65 million, up from 9,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 8.12M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Additional Terms of Agreement Not Disclosed

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 1,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 23,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $155.95. About 2.29 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 0.32% or 3,597 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 24,867 shares. 2,705 were accumulated by Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department. Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Novare Management Limited Liability Company has 1,860 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 525 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 776 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Co has 0.23% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 76,738 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Lc has invested 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 23,942 shares. New York-based Burns J W Communication New York has invested 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Calamos Advisors Ltd Company reported 98,123 shares. Janney Management Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,926 shares. Keating Investment Counselors invested in 2.18% or 23,161 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 3,648 shares to 6,705 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,453 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buckingham Asset Ltd invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, John G Ullman And Assoc has 2.31% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) invested in 0.07% or 3,276 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 0.67% or 1.41 million shares. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 0.41% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.1% or 253,673 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 5,114 shares. Bank Of The West accumulated 19,779 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Co reported 28,894 shares. First City Cap holds 1.29% or 37,511 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications invested in 7,211 shares or 0.06% of the stock. West Chester Advisors accumulated 14,301 shares. 5,648 are held by Colonial Tru Advsrs.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10 million and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 20,893 shares to 12,055 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 204,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,081 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).