Advisor Partners Stake in 3M Company (MMM) Has Cut by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,494 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, down from 23,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $164.74. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006

Beech Hill Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,799 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $670,000, down from 7,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $131.97. About 11.93 million shares traded or 37.22% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 22/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ director says new ‘Star Wars’ film puts character first; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 28/05/2018 – Disney estimated Sunday that “Solo” will gross $101 million over the four-day Memorial Day weekend, a figure below even the opening weekends of the much-derided “Star Wars” prequels; 17/04/2018 – Andrew Wallenstein: Exclusive w/ @gdanielholloway: 21st Century Fox just teamed up with arch rival Disney in a joint bid for TV; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

