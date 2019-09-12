Advisor Partners Raised Stake in At&T (T) by $884,004; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Upped by $771,738

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 26,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 170,614 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, up from 143,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 26.40 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 03/04/2018 – TOWER ONE WIRELESS BUYS MEXICO TOWER CO. W/ AT&T MASTER LEASE; 29/03/2018 – AT&T REPORTS CASH OFFERS FOR 4 SERIES OF NOTES FOR ALL HOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Fights Government Concerns over Time Warner Deal (Correct); 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 193.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 2,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,226 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $211.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $376.25. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 15/03/2018 – Boeing skids to longest losing streak since 2016; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Acquire Leading Aerospace Parts Distributor KLX Inc. to Enhance Services Business Growth; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Faces U.S.-Asia Tug of War Over Proposed `797′ Jet Design; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FAA to order inspections of jet engines after Southwest blast; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Madrona Fin Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.41% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,850 shares. Mairs Power Inc reported 0.02% stake. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mgmt invested in 1,825 shares or 0.19% of the stock. The Illinois-based Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lesa Sroufe & Com stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.08% or 1,523 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Ca holds 1.26 million shares. First Citizens National Bank Tru owns 16,771 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Fagan Associate holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,178 shares. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 30,576 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Markston International Limited Liability Corp owns 101,521 shares. Barbara Oil accumulated 22,500 shares or 4.69% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 135,350 shares. Srb holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,328 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,604 shares to 3,155 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,929 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

