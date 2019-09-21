Advisor Partners Position in Philip Morris International In (PM) Has Decreased by $414,882; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Valuation Rose While Fidelity National Financial Cut Position by $32.94 Million

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 35,167 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76 million, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 14.41M shares traded or 112.11% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.00; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS BOOSTS 2018 FORECAST ON LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $131.81. About 3.19M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has 0.11% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wagner Bowman Management has 0.13% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 15,350 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,305 shares. Nomura Holding stated it has 243,480 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The Washington-based Fisher Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 6,809 were accumulated by Monroe Bancorp & Tru Mi. Barton Invest Management has 0.08% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stonebridge, a California-based fund reported 3,336 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0.31% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 7,432 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cumberland Ptnrs holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 9,200 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 4.14M shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6,461 shares to 105,268 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 12.99 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.12% or 62,452 shares. Cibc Ww Corporation has invested 0.1% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The New York-based Bessemer Secs Lc has invested 0.35% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 10,530 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 10,712 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 3,778 shares. Arizona State Retirement, a Arizona-based fund reported 87,187 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 966,939 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Voloridge Mngmt Limited stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins has 0.13% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 8,700 shares. Ajo Lp owns 119,049 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associate owns 755 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0.79% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Pictet Asset Ltd has 0.59% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2.23M shares.

