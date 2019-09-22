Advisor Partners Position in Intel (INTC) Has Trimmed by $702,086; Pembroke Management LTD Has Decreased Its Hemisphere Media G (HMTV) Stake as Valuation Declined

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 14,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 125,228 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, down from 140,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO BA1, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: Intel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of; 14/05/2018 – As much as $150 billion annually at stake for Apple, Intel and other US tech companies in China-US trade fight; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 12/03/2018 – Intel Mulls a Possible Defensive Bid (Video); 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Hemisphere Media G (HMTV) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 45,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.77% . The institutional investor held 799,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33 million, down from 845,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Hemisphere Media G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $476.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.06% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 51,688 shares traded or 46.48% up from the average. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) has risen 7.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HMTV News: 09/03/2018 – Rep. Duncan: Duncan on Trump Nominee for Key Western Hemisphere Affairs Post; 20/04/2018 – STEINHOFF IN TALKS WITH CREDITORS ON EXTENDING HEMISPHERE DEBT; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J – STEINHOFF – HEMISPHERE REAL ESTATE VALUATION; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE REACHED IMPASSE IN TALKS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO; 20/04/2018 – HEAD OF IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DEPARTMENT SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 04/05/2018 – Hemisphere Media Group Enters Into Agreement to Acquire a 75% Interest in Snap TV; 18/03/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE CHIEF WERNER SPEAKS IN BUENOS AIRES; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV SNHJ.J SAYS CBRE VALUED HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO AS AT 1 FEBRUARY 2018 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR1.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – STEINHOFF: LIKELY HEMISPHERE PORTFOLIO VALUE LOWER THAN EUR2.2B; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – DUE TO IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO, WAPA CURRENTLY NOT BEING BROADCAST IN PUERTO RICO TO DIRECTV CUSTOMERS

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77 billion and $947.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) by 27,000 shares to 288,409 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc by 135,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold HMTV shares while 15 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 11.76 million shares or 5.66% less from 12.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pembroke Management Limited has 799,790 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Geode Cap Limited Company holds 225,538 shares. Fmr Ltd Co owns 120 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Boyar Asset owns 11,514 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 20,563 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Mgmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,100 shares. 4,827 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 160 shares. North Run Capital Lp stated it has 175,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 69,435 shares. 13,193 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insur Co The. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 2,227 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0% in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 1,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited owns 7,833 shares. Chevy Chase has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sand Hill Glob Advsr Ltd Com invested in 121,158 shares. Wafra has 14,375 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 140,113 shares. Fulton Bancorp Na has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Oakworth reported 40,458 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 27 shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.9% or 206,746 shares. Grp One Trading Lp owns 16,993 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% or 105,191 shares in its portfolio. Delphi Mgmt Ma reported 30,038 shares. First Retail Bank & Tru Of Newtown reported 63,815 shares stake. Marietta Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 11,396 shares. 113,686 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com.

