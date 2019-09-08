Advisor Partners Lowered Its Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) as Market Value Declined; Lpl Financial Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Stake by $969,696; Market Value Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 43.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 19,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 24,464 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 43,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 7.13 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 04/04/2018 – CVS TO INITIATE TRIAL TO SHOW EFFICACY OF HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 10,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 205,163 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69 million, up from 194,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $108.69. About 4.48M shares traded or 3.26% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS 529 MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 8.79 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 51,292 shares to 83,973 shares, valued at $608,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

