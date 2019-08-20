Advisor Partners Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Shorts at Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (AY) Lowered By 25.18%

Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AY) had a decrease of 25.18% in short interest. AY’s SI was 1.65M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.18% from 2.20M shares previously. With 333,500 avg volume, 5 days are for Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:AY)’s short sellers to cover AY’s short positions. The SI to Atlantica Yield Plc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.81%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 282,294 shares traded. Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) has risen 13.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AY News: 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – SET A DIVIDEND PER SHARE GROWTH TARGET OF 8-10% COMPOUNDED ANNUAL GROWTH RATE THROUGH 2022; 14/05/2018 – Atlantica 1Q Rev $225.3M; 07/03/2018 – Atlantica Yield 4Q Rev $233.2M; 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC – WILL DEPLOY IN SHORT TERM SOME OF AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND AT CORPORATE LEVEL ON ACCRETIVE DEALS; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD PLC QTRLY BASIC SHR LOSS $0.05; 09/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD ALGONQUIN COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 25% INTEREST IN; 14/05/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 1Q REV. $225.3M, EST. $228.5M (2 EST.); 07/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD 4Q REV. $233.2M, EST. $216.0M; 09/03/2018 – ALGONQUIN COMPLETES PURCHASE OF 25% INTEREST IN ATLANTICA YIELD; 28/03/2018 – ATLANTICA YIELD STAKE SALE DEADLINE IS SAID DELAYED: ECONOMISTA

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 43.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc sold 19,193 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 24,464 shares with $1.32M value, down from 43,657 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $79.84B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 9.12M shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Rhode Island to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as President of CVS Pharmacy; 11/05/2018 – Trump assails high drug prices, avoids direct hit on industry; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. The company has market cap of $2.40 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016.

Among 15 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $75.87's average target is 23.59% above currents $61.39 stock price.

