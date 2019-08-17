Advisor Partners Lowered By $1.02 Million Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Eagle Capital Management Decreased By $20.26 Million Its Marriott International (MAR) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Marriott International (MAR) stake by 1.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 162,108 shares as Marriott International (MAR)’s stock rose 0.14%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 9.52 million shares with $1.19B value, down from 9.69M last quarter. Marriott International now has $42.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.82. About 955,288 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Rev $5.01B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marriott International Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAR); 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS ECONOMIC OUTLOOK HAS IMPROVED, AT THE SAME TIME, LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT AND WAGES ARE RISING IN MANY MARKETS – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Marriott Sees FY EPS $5.43-EPS $5.55; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 16/04/2018 – Marriott International Unveils Unified Loyalty Programs With One Set of Benefits; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 43.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc analyzed 19,193 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)'s stock declined 2.55%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 24,464 shares with $1.32M value, down from 43,657 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $78.39B valuation. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64 million shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) stake by 29,002 shares to 3.36M valued at $152.90 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Class A stake by 215,835 shares and now owns 6.11 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 39,088 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Vanguard Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd has 0% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 1,741 shares. Captrust Advsr stated it has 9,308 shares. Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0.13% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 968,744 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc owns 2,597 shares. Texas Yale invested in 0.13% or 26,702 shares. North Star Asset has invested 0.08% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Raymond James Tru Na has 2,414 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.05% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pitcairn owns 0.11% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 7,904 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 30,261 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 71,110 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Marriott International has $150 highest and $12500 lowest target. $136.44’s average target is 5.92% above currents $128.82 stock price. Marriott International had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Raymond James. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $13800 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 7 report. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Berenberg.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 26.36% above currents $60.28 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 20. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 20 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by UBS.

Advisor Partners Llc increased Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 297 shares to 10,344 valued at $18.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,208 shares and now owns 82,008 shares. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vulcan Value Limited Co has invested 3.94% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Insight 2811 has 7,583 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Argi Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 20,156 shares in its portfolio. Motco reported 122,903 shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.42% or 70,605 shares. Tekla Cap Lc holds 506,364 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited, a Texas-based fund reported 21,159 shares. Community And Inv accumulated 244,727 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.41% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Chemical Bancshares owns 0.44% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 72,488 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 42,167 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc accumulated 4,666 shares. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 223,922 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,809 shares. The California-based Schnieders Ltd Liability has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).