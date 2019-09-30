Advisor Partners Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; As United Parcel Servic (UPS) Market Value Rose, Davidson Investment Advisors Trimmed Holding by $313,326

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in United Parcel Servic (UPS) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 119,960 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39M, down from 123,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Servic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 904,075 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 18/04/2018 – Teamsters Local 2727 — UPS Aircraft Mechanics To President Trump: “Stand With Workers Over Corporate Greed”; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 15/03/2018 – Deutsche Post’s DHL expands U.S. delivery service to take on FedEx, UPS

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 9,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 34,271 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87 million, up from 24,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.08. About 2.47M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,783 shares to 17,494 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,436 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Nv (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cim Inv Mangement accumulated 15,128 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company reported 564,805 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Pzena Management Limited Liability has 715,733 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Franklin owns 24.13 million shares. Staley Capital Advisers accumulated 3.38% or 831,095 shares. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 142,829 were accumulated by Wade G W And. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc has 42 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 13,495 shares. Moreover, Campbell Com Adviser Limited Com has 0.43% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 2.46M shares. Mrj Capital owns 48,200 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Savant Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). First Interstate Natl Bank owns 5,682 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17B and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 12,775 shares to 107,851 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 18,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.60 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvey Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.12% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,500 shares. Ghp Investment Advisors invested in 8,998 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Alps owns 348,887 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Hartford Financial, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Fiduciary Tru Co holds 6,704 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Asset Strategies has invested 0.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wellington Gp Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.12 million shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation holds 0.45% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 38,067 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Mercantile Trust reported 9,313 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Comerica Natl Bank owns 173,654 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.67% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 7,142 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated owns 137 shares. Iowa Bancorp has 3.74% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 81,314 shares.

