Advisor Partners Lifted Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased By $410,758 Its Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Holding

Advisor Partners Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc acquired 1,829 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 11,913 shares with $2.29 million value, up from 10,084 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now has $70.55B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $196.2. About 2.10M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 27/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +3.6% On Year; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 08/05/2018 – Former Goldman Exec Gary Cohn expects the digital coin of the future will be simpler than bitcoin; 14/05/2018 – Goldman Trading Co-Heads Pablo Salame, Isabelle Ealet to Depart; 18/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES ENEL FROM CONVICTION LIST FOLLOWING 5-STAR/LEAGUE PARTIES’ NEW ENERGY POLICY PLANS; 30/05/2018 – Penumbra at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 07/05/2018 – The family that controls NASCAR is working with Goldman Sachs to identify a potential deal for the company; 08/03/2018 – DNB ASA DNB.OL : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 149 FROM NOK 143; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS GLOBAL GROWTH SEEMS COORDINATED

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) stake by 2.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,962 shares as Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 338,104 shares with $20.04M value, down from 345,066 last quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc now has $2.76B valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 157,093 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Raymond James & Assocs invested in 27,448 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 81,100 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 70,123 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 600 shares. 3,661 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc. Franklin Resources accumulated 334,617 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Ameriprise Fincl owns 669,623 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 6,329 shares. Kbc Nv stated it has 54,037 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 29.33% above currents $196.2 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight”.

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 5,865 shares to 12,459 valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 7,436 shares and now owns 32,513 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% or 8,527 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.22% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). 1,901 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. 735 are owned by Johnson Inc. Perkins Coie Com accumulated 350 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc has 8,644 shares. Cipher Capital Lp has invested 0.44% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 9.41% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 159,481 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 3.60M are held by Commercial Bank Of America De. Moreover, Commerce Bank & Trust has 0.11% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 46,891 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Llc accumulated 6,706 shares. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 0.46% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Quantum Capital Mngmt owns 0.23% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,228 shares.

