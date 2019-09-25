Advisor Partners Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position By $1.10 Million; Natus Medical (BABY)’s Sentiment Is 1.56

Advisor Partners Llc increased Apple Inc. (AAPL) stake by 3.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc acquired 5,582 shares as Apple Inc. (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 151,543 shares with $29.99M value, up from 145,961 last quarter. Apple Inc. now has $983.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 11/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Carpool Karaoke coming to Apple’s TV app for free after first being an Apple Music; 19/03/2018 – Nomura Instinet predicts Apple will report iPhone unit sales below expectations this year; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access, citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 19/04/2018 – Mizuho’s Lamba Downgrades Apple After ‘Lackluster Demand’ (Video); 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 11/04/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Apple Owes VirnetX $503M Over Patents: VirnetX has won another courtroom victory over Apple, this time

Natus Medical Inc (BABY) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 84 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 54 reduced and sold their holdings in Natus Medical Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 29.34 million shares, down from 29.84 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Natus Medical Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 36 Increased: 60 New Position: 24.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides newborn care and neurology healthcare services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $909.66 million. It offers services and products used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories.

The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 153,422 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) has declined 15.88% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.88% the S&P500.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma holds 2.89% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated for 394,479 shares. Lyon Street Capital Llc owns 45,000 shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc has 1.08% invested in the company for 1.53 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 0.67% in the stock. Starboard Value Lp, a New York-based fund reported 563,329 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Alphabet Inc. Class C stake by 406 shares to 7,436 valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc. Class A stake by 340 shares and now owns 6,489 shares. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) was reduced too.

