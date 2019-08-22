Advisor Partners Increases Stake in Oracle (ORCL); Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Stock Declined While Greenwood Capital Associates Has Raised Stake by $479,906

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 994,806 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO BE BOOSTED; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PASSIVE HELIOS & MATHESON STAKE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 5,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 82,613 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 76,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 812,251 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 03/04/2018 – Trump Is Said to Dine With Oracle’s Catz, an Amazon Competitor; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q OTHER INCOME 489.4M RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Empowers Businesses to Capitalize on Opportunities Presented by World’s Largest and Fastest Growing Economies

