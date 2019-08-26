Advisor Partners Increased At&T (T) Holding; Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD)’s Sentiment Is 0.73

Advisor Partners Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 11.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc acquired 14,589 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 143,826 shares with $4.51M value, up from 129,237 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $254.43B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 33.86 million shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – AT&T Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 ‘iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 10/05/2018 – AT&T Is Said to Have Hired Cohen to Work on Time Warner Merger

Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 8 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 11 cut down and sold stakes in Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund. The active investment managers in our database now have: 1.49 million shares, down from 1.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Tax-advantaged Dividend Growth Fund in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $234.21 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund for 280,734 shares. Rmb Capital Management Llc owns 127,927 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 33,517 shares. The California-based Hollencrest Capital Management has invested 0.03% in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,200 shares.

The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $16.17. About 14,373 shares traded. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (JTD) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe And Dalton accumulated 87,239 shares. Madison Holding Inc reported 0.01% stake. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Frontier Invest Mngmt Com holds 0.96% or 490,303 shares in its portfolio. Culbertson A N & Incorporated reported 115,615 shares stake. Liberty Cap Management Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Atlas Browninc has invested 0.96% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gladius Management Lp holds 0% or 137,540 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.15% or 4,096 shares. 13,722 were accumulated by Bender Robert Associates. Congress Asset Mngmt Commerce Ma holds 12,783 shares. 55,336 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Montecito Savings Bank holds 0.13% or 13,086 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 122,870 shares stake. Hyman Charles D reported 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc has $37 highest and $3500 lowest target. $36’s average target is 3.39% above currents $34.82 stock price. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, July 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.