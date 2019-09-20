Advisor Partners Holding in Citigroup (C) Has Upped by $418,600 as Market Value Rose; Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Stock Price Declined While Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $1.84 Million Its Holding

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 5,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 78,622 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 72,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.06. About 10.25 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 05/03/2018 – AdvisorHub: Citi, Wells Lose Vets as Banks Sharpen Recruiting Knives; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP HOLDINGS LLC CQH.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – Deutsche Bank Fintech Banker Rahul Singla Said to Join Citigroup; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 31,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 2.01M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $118.77M, down from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.81. About 1.69 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 14/05/2018 – MGM, LVS: BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court rules that federal ban on state-sanctioned sports betting is unconstitutional. Decides case in favor of New Jersey. Floodgates now officially open for other states to allow sports betting; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Pennsylvania Casino to Native American Tribe for $1.3 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voloridge Inv Lc holds 61,543 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,603 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al reported 10,092 shares stake. Omers Administration accumulated 106,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Middleton And Ma has invested 0.86% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 168,006 are held by Salem Invest Counselors. Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd stated it has 53,875 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fin Service stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Causeway Capital Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 2.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Staley Cap Advisers accumulated 80,155 shares. Community Bancorp Na accumulated 1,027 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Management owns 74,500 shares or 3.86% of their US portfolio. 937,247 are held by Pnc Finance Svcs Group Inc Inc.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intelsat target boosted on C-band order – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 14,938 shares to 125,228 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,250 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Las Vegas Sands updates on Japan strategy – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Insiders Own Lots Of Shares In Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Bet On Casinos (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buying Las Vegas Sands – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.09% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,393 shares. Accuvest Advsr reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). The New York-based Cipher Capital LP has invested 0.59% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 0.17% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tarbox Family Office accumulated 0% or 32 shares. North Star Investment Corporation reported 0.12% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 412,092 shares. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited reported 6,975 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corporation has invested 0.06% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Paragon Capital Mngmt Llc accumulated 0.05% or 2,000 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 75,670 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 100 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 150,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 0.13% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $592.20 million for 18.21 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 700,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $81.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).