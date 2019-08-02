Advisor Partners Has Upped Its Facebook Class A (FB) Position by $613,204; Paloma Partners Management Company Stake in Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Decreased by $751,905

Paloma Partners Management Company decreased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company sold 7,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 20,198 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 27,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $4.6 during the last trading session, reaching $103.36. About 290,435 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.12-Adj EPS $1.14; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom To Divest Certain of Its Third-Party Rental Business to Universal Hospital Services; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 3,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 59,692 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 55,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $542.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $190.11. About 8.55 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – FTC TO PROBE FACEBOOK FOR USE OF PERSONAL DATA – BLOOMBERG; 28/03/2018 – Denver7 News: #BREAKING: A new report says the Facebook data of 136K Coloradans obtained by Cambridge Analytica is still; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Doesn’t Expect Revenue Impact Over Privacy Concerns; 01/05/2018 – Live now: Watch Mark Zuckerberg’s keynote address at Facebook’s annual developer conference, #F8; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – SLOVAK PROTEST ORGANISERS CANCEL PLANNED FRIDAY BRATISLAVA DEMONSTRATION AFTER NEW CABINET APPOINTED – PROTESTERS’ FACEBOOK PAGE; 12/04/2018 – Full transcript: Recode’s Teddy Schleifer and Kurt Wagner on Too Embarrassed to Ask Teddy takes the Spotify questions while Kurt tackles the Facebook stuff; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 26/04/2018 – Facebook for weeks has had to defend its business model to lawmakers, investors and users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.35% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Decatur Cap holds 83,761 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Comgest Global Sas has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 28,100 shares. Fil has invested 0.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sageworth Tru has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 25 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 14,156 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Horan Management reported 170,838 shares. Credit Capital Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,000 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp holds 0.26% or 97,835 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 3.22M shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 107.95M shares or 2.65% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd holds 0.89% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 45,969 shares. Granite Point Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 56,250 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Burke Herbert Bank Company has invested 0.57% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,447 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 34,633 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eam Investors Lc holds 0.39% or 15,124 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.04% or 26,065 shares in its portfolio. Fund has 9,000 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 19 shares. Sterling Mgmt, a Arizona-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,861 shares. 86,780 are held by Retirement System Of Alabama. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 14,642 shares. Strategic Global Limited Liability Company owns 4,126 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.08% or 45,264 shares. Channing Management Ltd owns 0.7% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 142,378 shares. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). The New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Cibc Asset Management reported 2,329 shares.