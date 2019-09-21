Advisor Partners Has Upped Bank Of America (BAC) Holding by $409,654; Fidelity National Financial Has Boosted Stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) as Stock Value Rose

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $150.28. About 151,690 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT FEB. TRAFFIC ROSE 14.6% :ALGT US; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – APRIL 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES OF 1.27 BLN, UP 9.0%; 16/04/2018 – Sen Commerce Cmt: Key Lawmaker Seeks Probe of FAA’s Handling of Safety Issues Involving Allegiant Air; 06/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT AIR MECHANICS,RELATED CLASSIFICATIONS JOIN TEAMSTERS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM $2.19; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: 2018 Fuel Cost Expected to Be $2.20 Per Gallon; 23/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS LOCAL 986 – TENTATIVE AGREEMENT WITH ALLEGIANT AIR IS FOR APPROXIMATELY 34 FLIGHT DISPATCHERS AT COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL – UNDER AMENDMENT, CO WILL BE ABLE TO BORROW UP TO $81 MLN BASED ON VALUE OF AIRBUS A320 SERIES AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT MARCH AVAILABLE SEAT MILES ROSE 13.3% :ALGT US; 22/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO ALGT.O – RESULTS OF VOTE ARE EXPECTED BY END OF JULY

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 14,126 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 271,093 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.86M, up from 256,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.36 million shares traded or 198.95% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research; 29/03/2018 – BofA to add 600 Merrill Edge investment centers by 2020; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Head of Global Capital Markets AJ Murphy Departing; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS TO OPEN 600 MORE MERRILL EDGE INVESTMENT CENTERS; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 26/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Loses Billion-Dollar Advisor Team — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 15/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Falls 45% in 2018, BofA Leads

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America branch to make way for retail development at RTP – Triangle Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Time to Get Real and Sell Bank of America Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2,250 shares to 20,052 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,250 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Associate Limited Partnership has invested 4.76% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Wetherby Asset reported 162,175 shares. Barnett reported 7,517 shares. Interocean Cap Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 442,985 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated accumulated 424,460 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 28,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Salley Associates has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 1.05 million are held by Payden Rygel. Pennsylvania-based Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt has invested 1.41% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt owns 3.47M shares. Moreover, Sadoff Ltd Liability Company has 4.1% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). New York-based Altfest L J And Incorporated has invested 0.37% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 7,418 are held by Dynamic Cap Management Ltd. First Business Fin Ser stated it has 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Fidelity National Financial Inc, which manages about $689.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 270,000 shares to 70,041 shares, valued at $8.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 72,480 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 10,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 12,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 628,751 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 73,308 shares or 0% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) for 33,403 shares. Magnetar Lc holds 0.01% or 4,792 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.02% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 2,410 shares. Naples Glob Llc stated it has 5,455 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 48 shares.

More notable recent Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air fares up for second month in a row – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Camping World, Cleveland-Cliffs, Coupa, Dollar General, DuPont, Nike, Roku, StoneCo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Allegiant Travel Company’s (NASDAQ:ALGT) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Allegiant to set up base in Lehigh County, PA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.