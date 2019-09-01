Advisor Partners Has Upped 3M Company (MMM) Position by $345,069 as Stock Declined; Kirby (KEX) Market Valuation Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake by $2.84 Million

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.26% . The hedge fund held 81,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08M, down from 118,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $73.59. About 254,335 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 4.85% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees 2Q EPS 30c-EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECT TO INCUR SOME COSTS IN NEAR TERM FROM DEAL; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 59C; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP – BARGES WILL BE ABOUT $0.02 PER SHARE ACCRETIVE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FROM TARGA RESOURCES CORP; 21/04/2018 DJ Kirby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEX); 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 1,667 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 23,277 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 02/04/2018 – Propeller Health Publishes Results From a Large Public Health Study on Asthma; Successfully Reduces the Burden of Asthma in Louisville; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 7,137 shares. Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0.01% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 133,125 shares. Westpac invested in 0% or 55,571 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 626,123 shares. State Teachers Retirement System has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Arrowmark Colorado Lc invested 1.92% in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.02% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 21,000 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.11% or 17,331 shares. Moreover, Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 45,910 shares. Captrust Financial reported 152 shares stake. World Asset has 0.01% invested in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) for 3,419 shares.

More notable recent Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kirby Corporation’s (NYSE:KEX) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kirby Corporation Announces 2019 First Quarter Results NYSE:KEX – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kirby Corporation Amends and Restates Credit Agreement – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 27.14% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KEX’s profit will be $52.48M for 20.67 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Kirby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.66% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd Com has invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rampart Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 8,643 shares. 1,435 were accumulated by Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc. St Johns Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 6,617 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na owns 607,207 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited owns 8,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Counsel holds 0.52% or 116,280 shares. Btc Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Davidson accumulated 36,244 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First City Capital Mngmt holds 4,115 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Osher Van De Voorde Invest Mgmt stated it has 3.43% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hl Finance Llc stated it has 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westwood Group Inc Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lifeplan Fincl Gp, Ohio-based fund reported 213 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5,015 shares to 98,807 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,757 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).