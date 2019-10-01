Advisor Partners Has Trimmed Philip Morris International In (PM) Position by $414,882; Ack Asset Management Has Upped Stake in Ens (ENS)

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 406,901 shares traded or 37.44% up from the average. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 13.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 35,167 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, down from 40,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 7.53M shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Currency-neutral Net Rev Growth of Approximately 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 14.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc accumulated 7,627 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma owns 21.38 million shares. Ally Finance owns 89,000 shares or 1.2% of their US portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Df Dent And Inc holds 2,842 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Transamerica Financial Advsr Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Verity And Verity Ltd Co owns 38,876 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. The Tennessee-based Patten Gru has invested 0.13% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Spc Finance Inc reported 2,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Lc has 0.85% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hills Bankshares Company holds 0.1% or 5,120 shares in its portfolio. Provident Investment Mgmt owns 4,150 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 819,327 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 21,500 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,266 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 26,788 shares to 170,614 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forr (NASDAQ:FORR) by 16,600 shares to 193,400 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 775,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hri.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ENS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 208,671 shares. Natixis invested in 5,027 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Van Eck has invested 0.01% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 145,838 shares. American invested in 0.03% or 110,542 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 11,380 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 68,220 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 47 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership has 87,556 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 3.71M shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 11,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS). Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 22,274 shares. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) has 0.02% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,291 shares.

