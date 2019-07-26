Advisor Partners Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.37 Million; Valuation Rose; Copeland Capital Management Stake in Factset Research Systems (FDS) Decreased by $2.13 Million

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 8,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,431 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, down from 53,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $5.56 during the last trading session, reaching $283.37. About 145,317 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – EUR/USD Falls After EZ Inflation to 1.2346, From 1.2360 Beforehand – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES 2018 GAAP SHR $6.95 TO $7.15; 26/04/2018 – Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported thus far, 81 percent have reported better-than-expected earnings, according to FactSet; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Increases Div by 14%; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program By $300; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.35 TO $8.55

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 17,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,848 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, down from 87,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 3.59 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/04/2018 – Mozambique to hold general election in October 2019 – presidency; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE A 15 PERCENT REDUCTION OF METHANE EMISSIONS BY 2020 COMPARED WITH 2016; 07/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY MAY FINISH HYDROCRACKER REPAIRS IN 2 WEEKS; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH CABINET CONFIRMS INTENTION TO EVENTUALLY LOWER GRONINGEN PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM – ECONOMY MINISTER; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W has 812,442 shares for 6.2% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Management Incorporated has 3.44% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Provident Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Investment Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,419 shares. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership holds 7.28% or 3.51M shares. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 32,572 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Hengehold Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.64% or 33,608 shares in its portfolio. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel holds 2.36% or 158,138 shares. Ssi Inv invested in 0.04% or 6,406 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,666 shares. Loeb Prns has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 31,606 were reported by Atria Invs Ltd Llc. Cacti Asset Lc holds 2.51% or 386,229 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma reported 99,790 shares stake.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,788 shares to 82,613 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class A.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “If You’re Retired, Consider Buying These 3 Energy Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eni hits gas, condensate at Vietnam offshore prospect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Like Dividends? Take a Look at Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FactSet Research Systems Q3 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 155% – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Factors Make FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.