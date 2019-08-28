Advisor Partners Has Raised Position in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose; Bangor Savings Bank Holds Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 30.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 17,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 72,642 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 55,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 16.36 million shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/03/2018 – CITIGROUP IS SAID TO HIRE UBS CREDIT TRADER MERRAN FOR ETFS; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $145 FROM $133; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 15/05/2018 – Japan’s SoftBank to open Saudi Arabian office; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.80 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.78 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CITI STRATEGISTS ALSO DOWNGRADE CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN EQUITIES TO “NEUTRAL”, SAYING EARNINGS MOMENTUM AND VALUATIONS LOOK MORE ATTRACTIVE IN THE UK; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $87; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 05/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $70

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 72.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 11,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,649 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 16,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 16.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Cortana Faces Uphill Battle Winning Over Developers; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,795 shares. Northcoast Asset Ltd reported 9,027 shares. 54,532 are owned by Riverpark Limited Liability Corporation. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 42,610 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Company reported 5.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Menora Mivtachim Ltd has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 752,203 shares. The Wisconsin-based Marietta Investment Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,239 shares. Moreover, Security Natl Trust has 3.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Srb accumulated 1.75 million shares. Pinnacle Associate reported 612,641 shares stake. Lbmc Advsr Limited Company reported 7,222 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors reported 3.71M shares stake. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has 0.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cibc Bancorporation Usa holds 0.84% or 50,727 shares.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short (CSJ) by 26,570 shares to 335,428 shares, valued at $17.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,939 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bar Harbor Trust Svcs has 1.91% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 54,985 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4.82M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust invested 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 50 shares. Hourglass reported 151,871 shares. Miles Capital Inc owns 3,808 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Skba Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 2.48% stake. Barclays Public Ltd invested in 5.21 million shares. Horizon Limited Liability accumulated 8,704 shares. Shine Inv Advisory has 0.06% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,989 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) owns 5,687 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 59,585 shares. Gam Holdg Ag holds 70,817 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 1.85M shares. Smithfield Trust stated it has 4,795 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corporation by 3,648 shares to 6,705 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,464 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).