Advisor Partners Has Raised Its Holding in Encana (ECA) as Share Price Declined; International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) Shares Rose While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Lowered by $29.61 Million Its Stake

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 156.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 51,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 83,973 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, up from 32,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 20.85M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ENCANA TO Ba1 FROM Ba2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Call) (IBM) by 80.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.53. About 2.68M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat Management Services; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – SC Magazine: IBM Security launches open-source AI; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.74 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0.05% or 307,741 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe reported 7,588 shares stake. Moreover, Coastline has 0.15% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.62% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 495,051 shares. 200,873 were reported by Citadel Llc. Litman Gregory Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 50 shares. Asset Mngmt One Communications Ltd holds 503,112 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,877 shares. Benin Management has invested 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hourglass Llc holds 45,440 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Jacobs And Ca holds 43,058 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,833 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Financial Advisory Ser Incorporated has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 488,897 shares. Fort LP owns 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 16,319 shares.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (Put) (NYSE:SLB) by 155,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 157,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Put) (NYSE:JPM).