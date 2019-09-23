Advisor Partners Has Lowered Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) Stake as Shares Declined; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Gfs Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.22 Million

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporati (OXY) by 75.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 17,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 5,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $288,000, down from 23,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 3.14 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 304,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.30 million, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $4.045. About 3.16 million shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 26/04/2018 – CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC CHP.PS – 2018 TOTAL CAPEX GUIDANCE OF 3,740 MLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors (CX); 14/03/2018 – U.S. Probes Mexico’s Cemex Over Payments Tied to Colombia Project; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX EXPLORING CEMENT GROWTH IN EMERGING MARKETS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 22/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS WILL NOT PURSUE 3.75 BLN CPO CAPITAL INCREASE; 16/05/2018 – CEMEX Ventures Invests in Mexican Startup; 05/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. Investors to the May 15, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $820.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,471 shares to 84,479 shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,087 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Koshinski Asset holds 0.74% or 36,063 shares. Texas-based Westwood Gru Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 1.16 million are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Bailard holds 27,062 shares. Haverford Tru invested in 0.01% or 13,301 shares. Capital Invest Counsel owns 38,613 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 15,084 shares. Alexandria Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.31% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 43,823 shares. 6,435 were reported by Rampart Invest Communication Limited Liability Company. Hilltop Holdings Inc has 14,016 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 33,092 were reported by Headinvest Ltd Liability. S&Co accumulated 5,120 shares.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.13 million for 16.10 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $482,200 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.