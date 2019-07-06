Advisor Partners Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holding; 3 Analysts Covering Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)

Among 10 analysts covering Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Best Buy Co had 19 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. The stock of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse. CFRA downgraded the shares of BBY in report on Wednesday, February 27 to “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BBY in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, March 1. See Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $72.0000 88.0000

22/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $75 Initiates Coverage On

14/03/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $88 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $72 New Target: $77 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,015 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 98,807 shares with $10.00M value, down from 103,822 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co. now has $371.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – US News: JPMorgan Mulls Spin-Off of Blockchain Project Quorum; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – Financial News: JPMorgan readies bond desk to catch Mifid II trades – exclusive from @SamuelAgini; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 1.20 million shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS ACHIEVED APPROXIMATELY $70 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST REDUCTIONS DURING THE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – CAPITAL GROWTH EXITED SKX, DDR, DHI, MLCO, BBY IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t need to acquire Best Buy – because Best Buy keeps cozying up anyway; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY WORKING TO DETERMINE EXTENT OF INFORMATION AFFECTED; 05/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS [24]7.AI INCIDENT MAY HAVE COMPROMISED CUSTOMERS; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 21/03/2018 – CNET: BREAKING: Best Buy stopping orders from Huawei, the world’s third-largest smartphone vendor; 21/03/2018 – BEST BUY IS SAID TO SEVER TIES TO HUAWEI ON SECURITY CONCERNS; 21/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Best Buy has ceased ordering new smartphones from Huawei and will stop selling Huawei products once existing

More notable recent Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Best Buy’s Dividend Is Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Best Buy Stock Popped 5% This Morning – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best Buy Is Not A Best Buy Anymore – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Best Buy Co., Inc. operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $19.11 billion. The firm operates through two reportable divisions, Domestic and International. It has a 13.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores provide consumer electronics, such as home theater, home automation, digital imaging, health and fitness, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, including computing and peripherals, networking, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, such as gaming hardware and software, movie, music, technology toy, and other software products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Best Buy Co., Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 172,116 shares. Susquehanna International Gp Llp stated it has 40,453 shares. Noven Inc has invested 0.17% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). First Quadrant L P Ca holds 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) or 2,515 shares. Maverick Capital accumulated 290,750 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.18% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Prudential Fincl holds 296,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holding invested in 196,141 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 172,159 shares. Etrade Management Lc invested 0.04% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Moreover, Cibc Asset has 0.01% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). 16,000 are held by Jefferies Gp Ltd. The California-based Aperio Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.34 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 8. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 252,353 were accumulated by Heritage Mngmt. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.06% or 47,881 shares. Cap Interest Sarl holds 25,653 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 333,000 shares. Torch Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 1.79% or 28,578 shares. Rech Glob Investors holds 24.89M shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Allen Ny invested in 30,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 1.26% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7.62M shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca invested in 0.52% or 6,054 shares. Kepos Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 113,386 shares. 15,437 are owned by Delphi Mngmt Ma. 8,046 were reported by Evanson Asset Management Ltd Llc. Family Firm invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gladius Cap Lp holds 0% or 26,522 shares in its portfolio.

Advisor Partners Llc increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) stake by 1,829 shares to 11,913 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,001 shares and now owns 16,876 shares. Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was raised too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. Beer Lori A had sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. On Tuesday, January 29 Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 18,679 shares. $518,950 worth of stock was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY.