Advisor Partners Has Lowered Its Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $528,816 as Shares Rose; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Held by Brown Advisory Securities Llc

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 4,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 39,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.14M, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Pratt to ship spare engines for grounded lndiGo jets – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: $50M ONE-TIME PRATT COSTS IN 1Q RELATED TO SEAL ISSUE; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – EU set to clear $23 billion UTC, Rockwell Collins deal; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 12/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS SAYS BEEN SELECTED BY GKN AEROSPACE’S FOKKER BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – UTX, GE: An A320 of Viva aerobus with problems in Merida. – ! $UTX $GE; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 03/05/2018 – Otis Finalizes Contract for Major Willis Tower Modernization Project; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.15

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 2,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,110 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, down from 19,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $820.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,462 shares to 38,638 shares, valued at $8.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.12 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv holds 4,845 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Sequoia Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cibc Bancshares Usa holds 0.08% or 3,166 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Limited invested in 0.1% or 5,536 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsr Incorporated owns 81,740 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Howland Capital Limited Company owns 0.03% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,915 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 1.99M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Cap reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 25,531 shares in its portfolio. Inv House Limited Liability Company holds 48,806 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsr Inc holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,772 shares. First Business Serv reported 4,130 shares. Qci Asset stated it has 2,692 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0.36% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 0.12% or 7,765 shares. Ameritas Invest Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 33,717 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Parkwood reported 44,470 shares stake. Logan Capital Mngmt reported 16,805 shares. Moreover, Holderness Investments has 0.74% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 12,614 shares. Michael Susan Dell Foundation stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Morgan Stanley invested 0.41% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Synovus has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Company accumulated 3,000 shares. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Of Oklahoma holds 0% or 34,510 shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 221,985 shares. Moreover, Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Btr Capital stated it has 2.11% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).