Advisor Partners Has Lifted U.S. Bancorp (USB) Position; Northcoast Asset Management Boosted Its Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Holding

Advisor Partners Llc increased U.S. Bancorp (USB) stake by 26.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc acquired 11,626 shares as U.S. Bancorp (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 56,112 shares with $2.70M value, up from 44,486 last quarter. U.S. Bancorp now has $84.43B valuation. The stock decreased 4.29% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.05. About 7.32M shares traded or 36.15% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q EPS Boosted 1c by Items; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – FULLY IMPLEMENTED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO AT MARCH 31 WAS 9.0%; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased Louisiana Pacific (LPX) stake by 5.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northcoast Asset Management Llc acquired 51,433 shares as Louisiana Pacific (LPX)’s stock rose 5.49%. The Northcoast Asset Management Llc holds 972,724 shares with $23.72 million value, up from 921,291 last quarter. Louisiana Pacific now has $3.06B valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 2.07 million shares traded or 3.48% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) stake by 17,083 shares to 70,848 valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 5,865 shares and now owns 12,459 shares. Cigna Corporation was reduced too.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, July 18 by Bank of America. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) rating on Wednesday, July 31. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $5700 target. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

More notable recent Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 8-K LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP For: Aug 06 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.