Advisor Partners Has Lifted Centene (CNC) Position By $329,501; Citadel Advisors Trimmed Dominos Pizza (Call) (DPZ) Position

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ) stake by 31.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 43,700 shares as Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) (DPZ)’s stock declined 4.20%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 95,100 shares with $24.55M value, down from 138,800 last quarter. Dominos Pizza Inc (Call) now has $11.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.66% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $275.35. About 691,902 shares traded or 0.90% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 03/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC. 1Q EPS $2.00, EST. $1.77; 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Appetite for Domino’s Pizza grows. The company posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings Thursday; 27/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA INC DPZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $235; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 02/04/2018 – Domino’s® Creates Mobile Game for Pizza Lovers

Advisor Partners Llc increased Centene Corporation (CNC) stake by 91.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc acquired 6,217 shares as Centene Corporation (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 13,039 shares with $692,000 value, up from 6,822 last quarter. Centene Corporation now has $21.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $51.21. About 3.95 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $500,000 activity. 4,000 shares were sold by Schwaneke Jeffrey A., worth $500,000 on Tuesday, January 15.

Among 7 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Centene had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CNC in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup upgraded the shares of CNC in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant LP holds 160,769 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Eminence Lp has invested 2.24% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Hartford Investment Management accumulated 0.07% or 45,180 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cornerstone Advsrs reported 1,488 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 2,614 shares. Cooperman Leon G reported 275,000 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. British Columbia Inv reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). State Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3.98M shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Quantres Asset, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Cqs Cayman Lp has 10,000 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 522 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Linde Plc Eur stake by 2,115 shares to 7,299 valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,270 shares and now owns 20,372 shares. Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 29 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $30500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 8 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) rating on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $26700 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 6 report.

Analysts await Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 7.57% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.85 per share. DPZ’s profit will be $79.72 million for 34.59 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by Domino's Pizza, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.55% negative EPS growth.

