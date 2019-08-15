Advisor Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Aon Plc (AON) by $379,780; Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Stake in Community Bk Sys (CBU) as Market Value Rose

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 29.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 2,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 9,857 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 7,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $189.77. About 669,906 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – AON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.97, EST. $2.81; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Community Bk Sys Inc (CBU) by 75.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 7,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.18% . The institutional investor held 17,127 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 9,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Community Bk Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 89,303 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) has risen 3.58% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES SCOTT KINGSLEY EVP AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q Net $40.1M; 26/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC CBU.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 24/04/2018 – Community Bank System 1Q EPS 78c; 08/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $84.6 MLN VS $67.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares to 178,874 shares, valued at $19.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,246 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CBU shares while 53 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 36.39 million shares or 1.27% less from 36.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) or 1,466 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 4,951 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Lc invested in 0.01% or 117,672 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 260 shares. Bahl Gaynor has 110,151 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 348,968 shares. Legal General Group Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) for 136,202 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 11,883 shares or 0% of the stock. Anchor Cap Advsrs invested in 45,732 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 37 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 138,156 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 19,824 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Regions Fincl Corp reported 618 shares. Qci Asset Inc Ny has invested 0% in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

