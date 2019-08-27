Advisor Partners Has Cut Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Eagle Capital Management Has Trimmed Ecolab (ECL) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 32.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 653,879 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.61%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 1.38M shares with $243.26M value, down from 2.03 million last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $58.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $202.9. About 933,047 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 17/04/2018 – Republican Tim Pawlenty brings on former Ecolab executive James Seifert to be his gubernatorial campaign chairman; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) stake by 43.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc sold 19,193 shares as Cvs Health Corporation (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 24,464 shares with $1.32 million value, down from 43,657 last quarter. Cvs Health Corporation now has $79.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $60.76. About 4.77 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 14/03/2018 – The BCBS Institute will test the pharmacy rides at select Walgreens locations in Chicago and select CVS locations in Pittsburgh; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 22/03/2018 – CVS Health Receives NCQA Utilization Management Accreditation; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 271,940 shares. Osborne Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 8,587 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has invested 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fred Alger Mngmt Inc invested in 365 shares or 0% of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). M&T Bancorporation Corporation holds 84,790 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Mcdaniel Terry & Comm reported 172,196 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 47,554 shares. Mufg Americas Corp, New York-based fund reported 116,950 shares. Field Main Bank owns 450 shares. 17,658 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mgmt. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.09% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 121,606 shares. S&Co holds 4.68% or 238,013 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A owns 0.65% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 25,876 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab Inc has $210 highest and $170 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is -0.16% below currents $202.9 stock price. Ecolab Inc had 14 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Argus Research maintained the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $19800 target. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, May 2. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Thursday, May 2.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. Shares for $171,050 were bought by MacLennan David.

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) stake by 161,644 shares to 4.59M valued at $579.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) stake by 31.62M shares and now owns 56.84 million shares. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $73.56’s average target is 21.07% above currents $60.76 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 18. As per Thursday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Advisor Partners Llc increased Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) stake by 13,835 shares to 59,171 valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1. It also upped U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 11,626 shares and now owns 56,112 shares. Tyson Foods Inc. Class A (NYSE:TSN) was raised too.