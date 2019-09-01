Advisor Partners Has Cut Its Cme Group Class A (CME) Holding by $344,892 as Stock Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Stake Has Boosted by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc. Class A (CME) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 2,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 7,674 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 9,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $217.29. About 645,142 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 13/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 12; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION; 18/05/2018 – CME/@fastFT: Nex shareholders vote in favour of CME deal; 29/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 81 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO 1.75-2.00 PCT AT JUNE 12-13 MEETING VS 90 PCT FRIDAY – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH; 30/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE OVER 1 PERCENT SPURRED BY LOWER CORN PRICES, SHARPLY HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BOARD BELIEVES THERE IS A COMPELLING STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL RATIONALE FOR UNDERTAKING ACQUISITION; 15/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SELL STOPS, FUND LIQUIDATION AFTER FALLING BELOW 200-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 19; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Inv Management Limited Liability owns 550,800 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins Communications has 5.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Epoch Inv Prns Inc has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 809,709 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1.97 million were accumulated by Swiss Bankshares. Security Natl holds 1.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 29,488 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 31,560 shares. Middleton & Ma invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Leavell Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.24% or 10,428 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.63% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 26,028 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtnrs invested in 49,529 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Allstate stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 6,668 are owned by Anderson Hoagland & Co. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “3Mâ€™s Business Model Is â€˜Broken,â€™ Analyst Says – Barron’s” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate 3M Company’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties â€“ MMM – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3M Stock Only Looks Cheap at Current Levels – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Turnaround Thesis on 3M Stock Is Gaining Credibility – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,213 shares to 403,718 shares, valued at $63.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 2,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,982 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset holds 0.78% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 483,480 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,701 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 51,041 shares. Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.76% or 48,766 shares. 3,559 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Drw Secs Lc holds 0.17% or 40,058 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co has invested 0.15% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 327,700 shares. Huntington Natl Bank stated it has 1,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Dominion Mgmt owns 1.78% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 29,950 shares. Parsons Cap Inc Ri has invested 0.21% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 260 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 62,200 shares. Argent Com reported 0.13% stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 0.4% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 244,814 shares.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 2,700 shares to 23,146 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS).