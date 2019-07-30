Advisor Partners Has Boosted Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by $558,048 as Share Price Declined; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Declined, Skylands Capital Has Upped Holding by $1.74 Million

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70M, up from 44,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.03. About 2.21 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 628.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 3,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.15% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.89. About 2.43 million shares traded or 21.22% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE WILL BE PAID A $2.9 BILLION UP-FRONT CASH PAYMENT; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – OBTAINED FULL COMMITMENTS FOR $2.9 BLN BRIDGE FACILITY AND EXPECTS TO PUT IN PLACE PERMANENT DEBT FINANCING PRIOR TO DEAL CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says Raymond Betler Will Remain President and CEO of the Merged Company; 15/05/2018 – Wabtec Shareholders Approve Company Proposals At Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge, Creating Global Leader for Rail Equipment, Services and Software; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Communication New York owns 46,233 shares. Synovus Financial owns 2,105 shares. Horrell Cap Incorporated reported 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 9,685 shares. Moreover, Mariner Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 5,533 shares. Stifel Fin Corporation reported 36,687 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,875 shares. Sage Financial Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 21 shares. Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 114 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Field And Main Bancorp has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 69 shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy Associate has 0.51% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Harvey Investment Commerce Llc stated it has 3.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Duncker Streett holds 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 323 shares. Atwood Palmer reported 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Analysts Are Wrong – Wabtec Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “GE Stock Is Making the Right Moves to Build Investor Confidence – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation’s (NYSE:WAB) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,850 shares to 124,700 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novanta Inc by 5,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,225 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 was bought by DeNinno David L. 8,000 shares were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E, worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.39% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has 2.28% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Aspiriant Llc accumulated 115,416 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,203 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Colony Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 20,904 shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc Incorporated reported 5.67M shares. Of Virginia Va reported 1.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 7,227 are owned by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. The Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Btim Corporation invested 1.05% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ariel Investments Ltd accumulated 0.23% or 385,090 shares. Wedgewood Prtnrs Inc invested in 60,138 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.09% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2.06 million shares. Becker Capital Mgmt has 1.63% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 5,270 shares to 20,372 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 17,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,848 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc. Class A (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.