Advisor Partners Has Boosted Its Chevron (CVX) Stake; J Goldman & Company LP Increased Penney J C (JCP) Position

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) stake by 169.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 2.51M shares as Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP)’s stock declined 39.73%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 3.99M shares with $5.95 million value, up from 1.48M last quarter. Penney J C Corp Inc now has $191.51 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.27% or $0.0392 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7049. About 5.25M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 22/05/2018 – JC Penney CEO steps down, joins Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – According to @jimcramer, “if there was any chance” of the company turning around, the now-former CEO of JC Penney would have stayed on; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO leaving means the company is doomed; 15/05/2018 – SABA REDUCED CSCO, RDC, JCP, AVP IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Chairman and CEO Marvin R. Ellison Has Notified the Company of His Decision to Resign; 13/03/2018 – PHOENIX INVESTORS BUYS JCPENNEY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR $31.25M; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH LIQUIDITY OF APPROXIMATELY $2 BLN; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Lowered JCP Rating Reflects Increased Operational Risk Resulting From Recent Inventory Management Issues and Moderately Weaker Forecasted Credit Metrics; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Office of the CEO Also to Include Chief Info Officer Therace Risch and Exec VP of Supply Chain Mike Robbin

Advisor Partners Llc increased Chevron Corporation (CVX) stake by 8.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc acquired 4,891 shares as Chevron Corporation (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 64,782 shares with $7.98M value, up from 59,891 last quarter. Chevron Corporation now has $218.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 3.04M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron Richmond Refiery – 04/15/2018 12:38 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – Chevron earnings surge on oil sector rebound; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA IS SUBJECT TO CERTAIN CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $130 lowest target. $142.11’s average target is 22.73% above currents $115.79 stock price. Chevron had 18 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,280 are owned by Corecommodity Mgmt Ltd Com. Hedeker Wealth Ltd reported 18,961 shares. Ipswich Invest stated it has 2.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 23,753 are held by Private Wealth Advsr. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 6,300 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.4% or 57,802 shares. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 6,689 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Proshare Advisors Llc holds 1.19M shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1,658 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Alpha Windward Llc has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schaller Grp has 4,027 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc holds 69,174 shares. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,497 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company holds 3,365 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stake by 5,132 shares to 121,073 valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 7,436 shares and now owns 32,513 shares. Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was reduced too.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 46,500 shares to 36,000 valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) stake by 320,789 shares and now owns 63,711 shares. Domtar Corp (Call) (NYSE:UFS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold JCP shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 204.28 million shares or 0.12% more from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,700 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network has 65 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capstone Advsr Inc reported 20,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The owns 213,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.45M are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Carroll Fincl Assocs Inc holds 43 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 10,465 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 27,500 shares. Natixis reported 1.29M shares. 281,000 are held by Gabelli Funds Llc. Bartlett & Communications Ltd Liability Company owns 400 shares. Kistler holds 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) or 127 shares. Dubuque National Bank Com has 100 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 3.89 million shares or 0.05% of the stock.