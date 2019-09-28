Advisor Partners Decreased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Holding; 2 Analysts Covering CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) stake by 11.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc sold 10,918 shares as Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 82,250 shares with $3.89 million value, down from 93,168 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company now has $223.43B valuation. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – Common Sense: Punishing Wells Fargo: Just Desserts, or Beating a Dead Horse?; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk Management Claims With Regulators; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Prelim Results May Need to Be Revised to Reflect Addtl Accruals for CFPB/OCC Matter; 20/04/2018 – CFPB CONSENT ORDER SAYS WELLS FARGO AGREED TO SETTLE WITHOUT ADMITTING OR DENYING ANY OF THE FINDINGS OF FACT OR CONCLUSIONS OF LAW; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN ZYNGA

Among 2 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental has $1000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10’s average target is 39.08% above currents $7.19 stock price. CECO Environmental had 3 analyst reports since May 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, August 9. On Tuesday, June 11 the stock rating was upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”. See CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $10.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 79,030 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 08/03/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – BACKLOG AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $168.9 MLN AS COMPARED WITH $197.0 MLN ON DECEMBER 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 Ceco Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF STROBIC; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 23.37 million shares or 3.93% more from 22.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw And Company Inc, a New York-based fund reported 193,156 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 159,856 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd reported 16,443 shares stake. Essex Inv Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com has 0.31% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Css Ltd Il holds 0.02% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 28,783 shares. Boston stated it has 230,409 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 28,711 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 2,281 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc reported 2,200 shares. Bb&T Limited reported 23,053 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Arrowstreet Cap Lp stated it has 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 5,153 shares. Grp One Trading Lp reported 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). 92,351 were accumulated by Eam Limited.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $34,700 activity. Shares for $20,700 were bought by Liner David B on Tuesday, August 27. $14,000 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) was bought by Sadlowski Dennis on Thursday, August 15.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $253.12 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas owns 0.52% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 393,302 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 0.12% or 49,271 shares. Moreover, Griffin Asset Mgmt has 1.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Strs Ohio accumulated 3.74 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated holds 2.24 million shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth stated it has 26,129 shares. Nomura Asset Management reported 1.30 million shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,675 shares. Kidder Stephen W stated it has 4,500 shares. Finance Counselors owns 16,214 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 40,000 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jupiter Asset Management Limited holds 0.01% or 6,834 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Lc owns 238,177 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio.

Advisor Partners Llc increased Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 1,462 shares to 38,638 valued at $8.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Assets Under Management stake by 1.64 million shares and now owns 64.18M shares. At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was raised too.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.65 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.