Advisor Partners Decreased Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $330,750; Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding by $818,850 as Share Value Rose

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 9,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 16,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.53. About 1.95M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Adj EPS 78c; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares rise after reopening; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD ON REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 5,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 125,973 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, down from 131,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $169.73. About 249,449 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 DESTINATIONS LATIN AMERICA (-9.0%) AND NORTH AMERICA (-4.2%) WERE DOWN; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 13/03/2018 – Pershing Square Capital Management Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to 7.2%; 02/05/2018 – US private sector adds 204k jobs in April – ADP; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Net $643.1M; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Odey Asset Group stated it has 297,400 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Bamco Incorporated reported 89,541 shares. Regions Financial Corp owns 12,855 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie has 11,517 shares. Harvey Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 3.24% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited invested in 0.5% or 671,201 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs reported 0% stake. Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.02% or 118,347 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 17 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.13% or 221,755 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.17% stake. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 39,734 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 67,663 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Inc. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 259,773 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00M and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13,835 shares to 59,171 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 8,957 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $4.30 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Lp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 67,557 shares. United Financial Advisers invested in 23,847 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Central Bank & Trust Communications holds 400 shares. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 1.03 million shares. Beese Fulmer Inv Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 9,328 shares. Bowen Hanes & owns 285,330 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 7,024 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.17% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Mackenzie Finance stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sheets Smith Wealth holds 4,652 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Ltd Liability Company owns 6,638 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 4,651 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com holds 4.15 million shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ltd has invested 0.28% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 15,444 shares to 150,939 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nestle Sa Adr (NSRGY) by 19,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).