Advisor Partners Decreased By $302,788 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Capital Growth Management LP Boosted Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) Holding

Advisor Partners Llc decreased Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,132 shares as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 121,073 shares with $7.16M value, down from 126,205 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc. now has $230.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 13.99 million shares traded or 4.42% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Boost 2018 EPS by 55 Cents to 65 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM APPEARING ON CNBC TV; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

Capital Growth Management Lp increased Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE) stake by 3.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Growth Management Lp acquired 10,000 shares as Alexandria Real Estate Equity (ARE)’s stock rose 3.08%. The Capital Growth Management Lp holds 310,000 shares with $44.19 million value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equity now has $16.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $143.16. About 702,693 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES DANIEL J. RYAN AS CO-CHI; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 10/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC. APPOINTS MARC E. BINDA AS TREASURER; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate : Moglia Will Continue His Responsibilities as Chief Investment Officer; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces the Elevation of Joel S. Marcus to Full-Time Executive Chairman

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Wsj.com which released: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Shareholders Are Down 34% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Alexandria Real Estate Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexandria Equities (NYSE:ARE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Alexandria Equities has $16200 highest and $132 lowest target. $144.25’s average target is 0.76% above currents $143.16 stock price. Alexandria Equities had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased Corecivic Inc. stake by 40,000 shares to 1.62 million valued at $31.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Site Centers Corp stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 3.14 million shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Driehaus Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 137,307 shares. Principal Group Inc holds 0.68% or 5.09M shares. Blue Fincl owns 0.14% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) for 1,925 shares. Two Sigma Securities has 4,294 shares. Bailard stated it has 3,160 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). 210,500 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Glob Endowment Mgmt LP has 0.13% invested in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE). Strs Ohio has 418,316 shares. 14,197 were reported by Amica Mutual. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 3,800 shares. Wellington Gru Llp owns 3.17 million shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.1% or 17.86M shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg Investment Advsr Limited Com reported 5,734 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A Ny owns 110,477 shares or 1.19% of their US portfolio. Ohio-based Winfield Assocs has invested 0.34% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mengis Cap Mngmt owns 60,544 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Westport Asset Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Capital Mgmt Lc, Texas-based fund reported 6,302 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Limited Co invested 1.71% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spc Fincl holds 0.49% or 38,543 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc invested in 600 shares. Atlas Browninc has 0.58% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13,789 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 14.82 million shares. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Mi Adv holds 2.37% or 90,967 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Natl Bank Trust Dept owns 64,699 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Guild Invest Mgmt holds 3.76% or 48,720 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Advisor Partners Llc increased U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) stake by 11,626 shares to 56,112 valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) stake by 4,001 shares and now owns 16,876 shares. International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.