Advisor Partners Decreased By $1.00 Million Its 3M Company (MMM) Stake; Samlyn Capital Cut Intra Cellular Therapies (ITCI) Position

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) stake by 24.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 330,981 shares as Intra Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)’s stock declined 37.50%. The Samlyn Capital Llc holds 1.03M shares with $13.40 million value, down from 1.36M last quarter. Intra Cellular Therapies Inc now has $482.21 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 875,218 shares traded. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 57.38% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Intra-Cellular; 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 13/03/2018 – ITCI REPORTS POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA FOR LUMATEPERONE; 13/03/2018 – INTRA-CELLULAR THERAPIES – HAD POSITIVE PRE-NDA MEETING WITH FDA REGARDING LUMATEPERONE FOR TREATMENT OF SCHIZOPHRENIA; 15/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Positive Pre-NDA Meeting with FDA for Lumateperone for the Treatment of Schizophrenia; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss/Shr 65c

Advisor Partners Llc decreased 3M Company (MMM) stake by 24.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc sold 5,783 shares as 3M Company (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 17,494 shares with $3.03 million value, down from 23,277 last quarter. 3M Company now has $96.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $167.07. About 1.58M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments

Analysts await Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 17.11% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.76 per share. After $-0.68 actual EPS reported by Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $9.29 million activity. 100,000 shares were bought by Alafi Christopher D, worth $1.26M.

Among 2 analysts covering Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intra-Cellular Therapies has $2100 highest and $1600 lowest target. $18.50’s average target is 111.67% above currents $8.74 stock price. Intra-Cellular Therapies had 3 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, August 8 report.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 was made by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.32 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.