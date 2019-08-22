Advisor Partners Cut Its Holding in Bristol (BMY) by $349,492 as Share Price Declined; As The Tjx Companies (TJX) Share Price Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Lifted by $668,224 Its Holding

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in The Tjx Companies (TJX) by 133.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 12,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in The Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.88B market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 12.33M shares traded or 94.07% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Advisor Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 18.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc sold 7,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 32,513 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 39,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 6.58 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 28/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF THE APPLICATION FOR A NEW INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research invested in 0.39% or 383,359 shares. Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 608 shares. Grimes & Incorporated accumulated 8,746 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc accumulated 1,084 shares. Texas-based Stephens Invest Mgmt Group Lc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Lp has 30,880 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co stated it has 0.61% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 900,894 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited accumulated 4.09M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd holds 249,052 shares. Adage Capital Group Ltd Liability has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Moreover, Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has 0.22% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Newman Dignan Sheerar holds 0.26% or 12,056 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.22% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $252.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp. (NYSE:SYK) by 19,510 shares to 9,320 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,168 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 664,905 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Incorporated Nv holds 736,744 shares. State Bank reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The California-based Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Goelzer Inv holds 0.71% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 157,471 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 2.86% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 483,720 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Westend Advisors Lc invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dana Invest Advisors Inc has 527,225 shares. Girard Prns Limited has 0.17% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,349 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Greenwood Cap Associate Limited Liability Com reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rampart Inv Mgmt Llc invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Icon Advisers accumulated 41,008 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 20,476 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 60,214 shares to 166,829 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 6,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,568 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.37 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.