Advisor Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Walmart (WMT); Mastercard (MA) Holder Laurion Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 99.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 101,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 120 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28,000, down from 102,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $280.49. About 514,700 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 58,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $112.96. About 1.87M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – The Tribune: Now, Walmart eyes 51% or more stake in Flipkart; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to add 500 new locations in Walmart stores in 2 years; 10/05/2018 – Morrisons quarterly sales beat forecasts, silent on Sainsbury’s-Asda; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – SoftBank says selling its entire Flipkart stake to Walmart; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Flipkart looking for senior executives to take on competition – Economic Times; 28/04/2018 – Asda deal frees Walmart to focus elsewhere; 30/05/2018 – Walmart unveils a new employee perk: College tuition; 14/03/2018 – Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY) by 11,400 shares to 111,400 shares, valued at $7.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities holds 5,687 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 3,157 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.05% or 126,897 shares. 15,412 are held by Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd. First Allied Advisory Ser Incorporated has 31,544 shares. Boston Research And Management Inc has 27,537 shares. The Illinois-based Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora has invested 1.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wendell David Assocs holds 154,970 shares or 5.68% of its portfolio. Lipe & Dalton accumulated 900 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp owns 14,322 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Pnc Finance Serv holds 0.17% or 726,782 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 1.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.20M shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Doliver Advisors Lp has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4,516 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 6,663 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5,132 shares to 121,073 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 19,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,464 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).