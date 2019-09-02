Advisor Partners Boosted Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $849,623; Abrams Capital Management LP Raised Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $4.16 Million; Stock Price Rose

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (WMT) by 17.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 8,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 58,576 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.71M, up from 49,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $321.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Optimism over U.S.-China trade lifts markets; 26/04/2018 – Walmart, With Billions to Spend, Seeks Flipkart E-Commerce Site in India; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in Early-Stage Acquisition Talks With Humana; 06/04/2018 – Britain’s sugar tax on soft drinks comes into effect; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Says In 10-K That U.S. Employee Turnover Has Been Improving in Fiscal 2018 Due to Focus on Higher Wages and Improved Training; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Election over, new Malaysia PM gets down to business; 29/03/2018 – WALMART IS IN EARLY STAGE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH HUMANA – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES

Abrams Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp bought 25,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.81M, up from 999,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $518.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 10.79 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Vietnam activists accuse Facebook of helping suppress dissent; 20/03/2018 – White House welcomes looks into reports Trump’s consultants misused Facebook data-official; 21/03/2018 – EU CONCERNED OVER FACEBOOK, POSSIBLE SUMMIT STATEMENT: OFFICIAL; 25/04/2018 – Munster’s initial thoughts on $FB earnings: The company either delivered or exceeded on key metrics despite having the kitchen sink thrown at them; 21/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony on Tuesday before European Union regulators will be livestreamed:; 20/03/2018 – IRISH DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONER SAYS ‘FOLLOWING UP’ WITH FACEBOOK ON OVERSIGHT OF APP DEVELOPERS, THIRD PARTIES THAT UTILISE THEIR PLATFORM; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress April 10-11; 19/03/2018 – Investor Marc Lasry says Facebook should be regulated like a utility after data debacle; 12/04/2018 – EU Says `Sanctions Should Be Applied’ If Facebook Broke Laws (Video); 22/05/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Barraged With Questions by Europe Lawmakers

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,865 shares to 12,459 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 17,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,848 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62B and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 14,787 shares to 561,258 shares, valued at $208.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 265,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77M shares, and cut its stake in Barnes & Noble Ed Inc.

