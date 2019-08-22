Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX)

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 8 793.07 N/A -1.12 0.00 Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 3 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 11.22%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -12.16% 4.84% -24.2% -28.77% -30.48% -20%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while Therapix Biosciences Ltd. has -20% weaker performance.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Therapix Biosciences Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.