Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 391.54 N/A -1.12 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.43 beta means Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s 2.28 beta is the reason why it is 128.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc. are 8.6 and 8.6 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s upside potential is 45.72% at a $8 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.