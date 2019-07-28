Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 629.58 N/A -1.12 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.8% -31%

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 3.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Sesen Bio Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sesen Bio Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sesen Bio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.6% and 45.1% respectively. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Sesen Bio Inc. -3.08% 11.5% 54.58% -29.61% -55.16% -11.27%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Sesen Bio Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.