Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 361,938,775.51% -33.4% -30.8% PLx Pharma Inc. 134,798,534.80% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PLx Pharma Inc. has a 5.1 beta which is 410.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 42.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and PLx Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 22% respectively. About 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are PLx Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than PLx Pharma Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats PLx Pharma Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.