Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 376.90 N/A -1.12 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 13.54 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 51.52% for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. with average price target of $8. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 512.24% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 7% respectively. About 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.