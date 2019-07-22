Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 7 638.26 N/A -1.12 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Volatility & Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 219.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.19. In other hand, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has beta of 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

18.2 and 18.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $27, which is potential 128.43% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.6% and 79.4%. Insiders owned 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.47% 13.36% 77.2% 71.54% 7.5% 104.76% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. -8.71% -2.22% -8.98% -31.67% -40.49% 8.52%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. was more bullish than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.